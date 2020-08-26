FoodMaxx Debuts ‘Wall of Value’

Realizing that in these uncertain economic times for many, shoppers are searching for bargains to help them make ends meet, discount grocery store chain FoodMaxx has introduced a “Wall of Value” section in its stores, beginning Aug. 26. The section will have new deals added daily as inventory and new items arrive.

“Today’s shopper is focused on value more than ever before, and that is why FoodMaxx continues to take savings to the MAXX,” noted Dean Willhite, VP of store operations at FoodMaxx, a banner of The Save Mart Cos. “Our commitment to the Wall of Value maximizes each shopper’s buying power with extremely low prices and real savings, along with providing quality products they want for their families.”

According to FoodMaxx, it’s able to keep prices low because of its innovative procurement and highly efficient operations, which include buying in bulk, stocking shelves right from delivery trucks, and having shoppers pack their own groceries – all of which permits the grocer to pass along all additional savings to shoppers. Thanks to longtime relationships with Central Valley farms and producers, FoodMaxx can provide fresh, quality products at value prices.

Additionally, customers can save even more with the FoodMaxx mobile application available for download at the App Store or Google Play. The app enables shoppers to download coupons and offers anytime.

No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, Modesto, California-based Save Mart operates 207 retail stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky/Lucky California and FoodMaxx, the last of which has locations throughout California’s Bay Area and Central Valley.