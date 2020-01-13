Safeway, Save Mart, Food Maxx Offer Bitcoin Purchasing via Coinme

Blockchain financial technology company Coinme has entered the greater Sacramento area with more than 100 Bitcoin purchase points at Coinstar kiosks in Safeway (an Albertsons banner), Save Mart and Food Maxx supermarkets. The kiosks make up the largest network for purchasing Bitocoin for consumers in the area, according to Coinme.

“Sacramento promises to be one of Coinme’s strongest markets for Bitcoin in the United States," said Neil Bergquist, co-founder and CEO of Seattle-based Coinme. “It’s very gratifying to meet the growing customer demand through our relationship with Coinstar, and we couldn't ask for a better partner to help people access and utilize the power of digital currency.”

“There are 3,000 Coinstar kiosk locations across the country that have the Bitcoin purchase functionality, and the consumer response has been very positive,” noted Jim Gaherity, CEO of Bellevue, Wash.-based Coinstar, which owns and operates the largest fully automated, multinational network of self-service coin-counting kiosks. “We’re happy that the expansion continues with access now in the Sacramento area.”

Using a Coinstar kiosk, a customer can purchase Bitcoin in four simple steps that only require a phone number and cash in U.S. dollars. Only cash is accepted for purchase, and coins can’t be used for Bitcoin transactions.

Among the grocery banners that enable shoppers to purchase Bitcoin at Coinstar kiosks are other Albertsons banners Acme, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Shaw's, Tom Thumb, United Supermarkets and Vons; Save Mart's Lucky; Ahold Delhaize USA's Food Lion, Giant Food, Giant Food Stores, and Stop & Shop; Kroger's Roundy's; and Southeastern Grocers' Winn-Dixie, along with Big Y, Fiesta Mart, Giant Eagle and Rouses

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated. It's No. 3 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States. No. 19 on PG's list, Save Mart operates 83 Save Mart stores throughout California and northern Nevada. The Modesto, Calif.-based grocery chain is part of The Save Mart Cos., the largest family-owned grocer in California, which operates 207 traditional and price-impact stores under the Save Mart, Lucky, FoodMaxx and MaxxValue Foods banners.