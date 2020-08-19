Save Mart Puts Pricing Optimization First

Save Mart is making a move to keep up with pandemic shoppers’ shifting demands by refreshing its pricing strategy.

The Save Mart Companies (TSMC) announced it has renewed a multi-year agreement for Revionics’ SaaS-based Price Optimization Solution.

“We recognize that there’s a need to evolve and keep pace with how the market is changing,” expressed Oscar Pena, The Save Mart Companies’ senior director of pricing and data integrity. “Revionics has proven to be a strong partner in providing the capability and expertise we need to align pricing with our business goals, and we look forward to continuing our relationship.”

Since partnering with Revionics, TSMC says it has realized the value of using Revionics’ science-based AI solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market. By equipping the grocer with insights to manage and optimize its pricing strategies and tactics, the company has seen year-over-year ROI that has supported organizational growth and efficiency. With the ability to forecast and measure the impact of price changes, TSMC says it can maximize profit opportunities and adopt localized, consistent and competitive pricing.

“Our renewed partnership with The Save Mart Companies demonstrates the value of our pricing optimization solution in helping retailers grow market share, improve profitability and align with shoppers’ needs,” said Scott Zucker, SVP of global customer success, Revionics. “Revionics will continue to provide Save Mart with targeted, relevant pricing to enhance customer engagement and deliver excellent business results, even as the market changes.”

In addition to its retail operation, the Save Mart Companies also operates Smart Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries (SSI), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock.

The Save Mart Companies operates 207 retail stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky/Lucky California and FoodMaxx. The company is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.