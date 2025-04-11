 Skip to main content

Save A Lot Operator Completes Last Reopening in Chicago

Yellow Banana holds ceremony for 6th updated site in West Lawn community
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
SAL West Lawn
Community leaders and Save A Lot's operators led a grand opening of the latest store on the South Side of Chicago.

Another Save A Lot has been unveiled in Chicago, as part of a series of openings and reopenings aimed at improving food access in underserved areas. The latest outpost in the West Lawn neighborhood on the South Side welcomed shoppers on April 9.

Operated by Yellow Banana and located at 4439 West 63rd Street, this is the sixth Save A Lot in Chicago to be revamped for the needs and tastes of today’s shoppers. The store carries an array of affordable fresh foods and everyday essentials, including many Hispanic products appealing to local customers.

[RELATED: Save A Lot Reveals Owners, Operators Honored at Retail Partner Awards]

Local officials, including Alderman Marty Quinn and Commissioner Ciere Boatright, were on hand for the grand-opening ceremony. “I am thrilled to help reopen this much-needed grocery store in the 13th Ward. Our community has lacked fresh grocery options for too long. This new store will provide residents with quality food for their families, which is something every Chicagoan deserves. We’re rooting for this store to succeed,” declared Quinn. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The first 100 customers in line received special deals and giveaways, including a free bag of groceries. Later on the weekend, shoppers could pick up a free 2-liter of Jarritos soda, a free bag of Takis and a free bag of corn masa flour.

With this ribbon cutting, Yellow Banana has opened all of its planned stores on Chicago’s South and West Side, a project made possible with more than $13 million in city funding. In January, the operator kicked off business at a long-planned Save A Lot store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. 

The Save A Lot operator previously shared that it was investing $26.5 million in its Chicago stores. In addition to the city funding, the effort was supported by new markets tax credits, third-party financing and funding from Yellow Banana. While all of the stores are now serving customers, the projects experienced some hiccups in timing. As part of the funding arrangement to shore up local food security, the stores must remain open for 10 years.

The largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the United States, Save A Lot has about 750 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Save A Lot among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds