Save A Lot Operator Completes Last Reopening in Chicago

Another Save A Lot has been unveiled in Chicago, as part of a series of openings and reopenings aimed at improving food access in underserved areas. The latest outpost in the West Lawn neighborhood on the South Side welcomed shoppers on April 9.

Operated by Yellow Banana and located at 4439 West 63rd Street, this is the sixth Save A Lot in Chicago to be revamped for the needs and tastes of today’s shoppers. The store carries an array of affordable fresh foods and everyday essentials, including many Hispanic products appealing to local customers.

Local officials, including Alderman Marty Quinn and Commissioner Ciere Boatright, were on hand for the grand-opening ceremony. “I am thrilled to help reopen this much-needed grocery store in the 13th Ward. Our community has lacked fresh grocery options for too long. This new store will provide residents with quality food for their families, which is something every Chicagoan deserves. We’re rooting for this store to succeed,” declared Quinn.