Save A Lot Operator Completes Last Reopening in Chicago
The first 100 customers in line received special deals and giveaways, including a free bag of groceries. Later on the weekend, shoppers could pick up a free 2-liter of Jarritos soda, a free bag of Takis and a free bag of corn masa flour.
With this ribbon cutting, Yellow Banana has opened all of its planned stores on Chicago’s South and West Side, a project made possible with more than $13 million in city funding. In January, the operator kicked off business at a long-planned Save A Lot store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
The Save A Lot operator previously shared that it was investing $26.5 million in its Chicago stores. In addition to the city funding, the effort was supported by new markets tax credits, third-party financing and funding from Yellow Banana. While all of the stores are now serving customers, the projects experienced some hiccups in timing. As part of the funding arrangement to shore up local food security, the stores must remain open for 10 years.
The largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the United States, Save A Lot has about 750 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Save A Lot among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024.