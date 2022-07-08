Raley’s Deploys CMX1 for Grocery Private Label Management Solution

Raley’s has implemented CMX1 for Grocery from CMX, a provider of enterprise quality management solutions for supply chain management and operational execution, to manage its private label offerings.

The new solution streamlines and automates the end-to-end process for vetting and onboarding suppliers, authoring product specifications, and approving facilities for production. It allows grocery businesses to collaborate with suppliers and labeling and packaging designers to bring private label products to market faster and more efficiently. With intuitive and easy-to-use digital forms, built-in and fully customizable workflow automation, notifications, and status tracking, it aims to ensure consistency and accelerates time to market. Additionally, CMX1 for Grocery offers supplier audit, document and certification managementsupport to streamline the ongoing monitoring of quality and regulatory compliance.

“CMX1 for Grocery has taken what was once a largely manual process across multiple systems at Raley’s and enabled us to have a single solution with standardization and automation for how we manage our private label program,” said Elodie Thao, Raley’s senior food safety and quality assurance manager. “With plans to expand our offerings, we knew we needed a platform that allowed us to scale our management and monitoring practices across product quality and food safety, regulatory and supplier compliance, and ethical sourcing. From ease of access and use, including for our suppliers, to increased organization and efficiency, CMX1 allows us to focus on what matters most to our business – our commitment to delivering the highest levels of quality to our customers.”

An early adopter of CMX1 for Grocery, Raley’s recently went live with the solution to manage its private label offerings across 10 categories and 60 subcategories for products sold at its 121 Raley’s, Nob Hill and Bel Air stores, with future plans to expand to its affiliate’s Bashas’ locations.

“The continued rise in popularity of private label offerings has greatly helped grocers drive banner loyalty, increase basket growth and elevate the shopper experience,” noted Bert Clement, CEO of San Diego-based CMX. “Coupled with all of the recent supply chain issues and the upheaval caused by the pandemic, the time is right for a fully digital, integrated approach to quality and private label management. CMX1 for Grocery is designed to help grocers scale their own brand programs, ensure quality and food safety, and increase profitability.”

Privately owned and family-run Raley’s operates more than 235 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods and Bashas’ Diné Market. In addition, The Raley’s Cos. bridges the divide between the physical and digital retail experiences through the operation of Apium Logistics, Fieldera and FieldTRUE. The company is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.