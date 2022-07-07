Bashas’ Celebrates Milestone Birthday With Events, Promotions

As it marks its 90th year of business, Bashas’ is throwing a 90-day birthday bash. The Arizona retailer is celebrating the milestone with giveaways, donations, discounts and special events.

Among those events: a July 12 attempt to break a Guinness Word Record for the largest doughnut mosaic, in the form of its logo. Working with more than 14,000 doughnuts, team members will get to work on that 900-square-foot piece of bakery art at Basha High School in Chandler, Ariz.

In addition to that larger-than-life kickoff event, Bashas’ is planning other activities and promotions during its 90-day fete, including the following:

The Community Choice Charity Challenge from July 18-23, through which customers can vote for one of 32 501c3 charities that they think deserves an additional $50,000 donation from Bashas’. All of the nonprofits are part of the retailer’s 2022 fundraising program, and the winner will be named after several voting rounds on Sept. 23.

Weekly gift card giveaways from July 27 through Oct. 4. Shoppers can get a chance to win $500 in grocery gift cards, and those who activate a Bashas’ loyalty card in their account each week will be automatically entered for a chance to win.

Additional nonprofit donations in August and September, as Bashas’ awards $2,500 to two charitable organizations that have been nominated by the retailer’s team members.

Random Acts of Kindness are set for Sept. 17-18 as Bashas’ plans to give $100 to each of its 113 stores in Arizona and New Mexico so they can perform a random act of kindness for their local community.

“We are honored to celebrate our 90th anniversary with our team members, customers, vendors, and charity partners,” said Edward “Trey” Basha, president of Bashas’ and grandson of one of the company’s founders. “I’d like to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone for their continued support. Our goal is to express our gratitude and use this milestone as an opportunity to be of additional service to our communities.”

Founded in 1932 by brothers Ike and Eddie Basha, Sr., Bashas'operates Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, and both Bashas’ and Bashas’ Diné supermarkets. The retailer was acquired by West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley’s in December 2021. Raley’s is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.