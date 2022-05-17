Bashas’ to Hold Pop-Up Hiring Events Across Banner

Bashas’ Family of Stores will hold pop-up hiring events on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at every one of its 113 grocery stores in Arizona and New Mexico, as well as at the distribution center in its hometown of Chandler, Ariz. At that time, every individual location will have a welcome table with signage and a table for on-the-spot interviews so that managers can hire job applicants immediately.

Job applicants can visit the location where they would like to work, and can also apply in advance using the grocer’s online hiring platform. During the hiring events, job applicants will meet with the grocer’s hiring team for an interview and to complete paperwork. In many cases, qualified applicants will be hired on the spot to work at the specific location they visit on Saturday or at a nearby location with a suitable employment opportunity.

Aiming to increase its workforce in advance of summer, Bashas’ is looking to fill more than 800 full-time and part-time positions in Arizona and New Mexico. The grocer offers flexible hours, benefits, a grocery discount, competitive pay, tuition reimbursement, and professional development and advancement opportunities for its employees, which it refers to as “members.” There are immediate openings for the following positions: bakery managers, pastry chefs, bakers, cake decorators, bakery clerks, sushi chefs, meat cutters, meat sales clerks, gourmet chefs, BBQ chefs, outside grillers, bistro and deli managers, bistro cooks, bistro and deli clerks, Starbucks managers and baristas, produce clerks, floral designers, cashiers and courtesy clerks, night crew, and dishwashers.

Bashas’ — the grocer that operates Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, and both Bashas’ and Bashas’ Diné supermarkets — was acquired by West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley’s in December 2021. Raley’s is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.