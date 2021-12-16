Raley’s Completes Purchase of Bashas’

After entering into a definitive agreement in October to purchase all of the assets of Bashas’ Family of Stores, Raley’s has completed the acquisition of the Arizona grocer. The transaction closed earlier this week. As a result, Bashas’ will join a newly formed enterprise, The Raley’s Cos.

The deal combines Bashas’ with a larger portfolio of retail and technology holdings controlled and managed by The Raley’s Cos. According to Keith Knopf, president and CEO of The Raley’s Cos.: “As promised, we are committed to preserving and enhancing the existing Bashas’ brands, including AJ’s Fine Foods, Bashas’ Diné Market, Bashas’, Food City and Eddie’s Country Store. Now part of a larger organization, the increased resources will ensure that reinvestment in stores, new store growth, expansion into new markets, enhanced technology and charitable giving is amplified.”

Knopf revealed to the broader organization that all hourly team members in eligible roles working in the distribution center and retail locations in Arizona, New Mexico and Tribal Nations will receive a wage increase in early 2022.

He also reaffirmed that the Bashas’ corporate office will remain in Chandler, Ariz., with continued service from the leadership team. “I am pleased to share Trey Basha will serve as the president of the Bashas’ Operating Co. In addition, Michael Basha will oversee distribution, and Johnny Basha will support the Native American Tribal Communities, Real Estate, as well as other administrative responsibilities.”

Here’s how leadership for the operating companies breaks down.

The Raley’s Cos.: Led by Knopf. Other leaders include Jen Warner, administrative officer; Deirdre Zimmermann, customer experience; Laura Croff, chief human resources officer; Ken Mueller, financial officer; Craig Benson, information technology; Chelsea Minor, public relations and government affairs; and Helen Singmaster, general counsel.

The Bashas’ Operating Co.: Led by Edward “Trey” Basha III, president. Other leaders include Johnny Basha, planning and real estate; Michael Basha, logistics; Steve Mayer, sales and merchandising; Ralph Woodward, operations; Gregg Tucek, general counsel; and Joe Wisto, controller.

The Raley’s Operating Co. – Raley’s president will be revealed in January 2022. Other leaders include Paul Gianetto, sales and merchandising; Levi Wingo, operations; Angela Mills-Dixon, human resources; and Lisa Inselman, controller.

Each operating company president as well as the enterprise shared-services leaders will report to Knopf, who will continue to oversee all long-range planning and strategy for the entire portfolio of companies and will report to the Raley’s board of directors.

“The Raley’s Cos. organizational structure blends a shared-services leadership component, while ensuring dedicated and focused operating company leaders and resources to effectively balance local strategy as well as enterprise-wide objectives,” added Croff.

With more than 90 years in the grocery business, The Raley’s Cos. now has more than 235 locations. The company bridges the divide between the physical and digital retail experience through the operation of its Apium Logistics, Fieldera and FieldTRUE divisions.

“We are humbled by the opportunity to assume stewardship of the Bashas’ legacy. As the owner of a multigenerational family business, I, along with my wife, Julie, understand the importance of this responsibility. We will be worthy of the Basha family’s trust, the communities’ support, and the dedication of the nearly 9,000 team members across Arizona, New Mexico and the four Tribal Nations,” said Michael Teel, owner and chairman of The Raley’s Cos.

Privately owned and family-run Raley's is based in West Sacramento, Calif., and has over 21,000 employees.