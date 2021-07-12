Raley’s Establishes Human Resources Leader Ahead of Bashas’ Acquisition

Raley’s has promoted Laura Croff to chief human resources officer of The Raley’s Cos., a newly formed enterprise that will oversee the organization’s independent operating divisions. The promotion comes ahead of the acquisition of Bashas’ Family of Stores, which is expected later this month.

Croff has held various leadership roles at the independently owned Raley’s over the past 20 years, most recently as SVP of human resources.

“Laura is a proven leader with deep expertise and strategic vision,” said Keith Knopf, president and CEO of California-based The Raley’s Cos. “We are fortunate to have such a talented and purpose-driven leader who always places the needs of our team members first and foremost.”

In her expanded capacity, Croff will oversee all human resources strategy, benefits, labor, compensation, training and development for both the Raley’s and Bashas’ families of stores. Her direct reports will include the human resources leaders who focus on each operating company, and she will continue to report to Knopf.

Croff holds multiple certifications, including Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), Professional in Human Resources – California (PHRca) and Human Resource Management Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP). She is also certified to deliver 360-degree feedback through VOICES – Korn Ferry and the Center for Creative Leadership.

Raley’s anticipated acquisition of Arizona-based grocer Bashas’ will create a retail company with more than 200 stores in four western states, stretching from Northern California to New Mexico. Bashas’ store banners, employment and operations in Arizona will reportedly continue without change or interruption. For more information on the acquisition, click here.

Privately owned and family-run Raley’s operates more than 120 stores under four banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods and Raley’s O-N-E Market, with approximately 13,000 employees across California and Nevada. The West Sacramento, Calif.-based company is No. 61 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Bashas’ Supermarkets Inc. is a family-owned company based in Chandler, Ariz., with more than 100 grocery stores. The company is No. 78 on PG’s list.

[For more food retail news, follow Progressive Grocer on LinkedIn.]