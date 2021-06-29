Raley’s Promotes Key Execs

Wingo is a graduate of the University of Southern California (USC) Marshall Food Industry Management program, and graduated with a master’s of food industry leadership from USC Marshall in 2020. He has been with Raley’s since 2002. Wingo has held many leadership roles in store operations, led the development of Market 5-ONE-5 as general manager, and was promoted to executive director of store operations in 2018. In his latest role, Wingo will continue to serve on the executive committee and report to Kevin Konkel, Raley’s COO.

“We are fortunate to have such experienced and proven leaders in Craig and Levi,” said Knopf. “Both epitomize servant leadership and Raley’s family values. I am confident Craig and Levi will continue to help guide the organization toward our purpose of changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time.”

Raley's recently opened a 42,000-square-foot O-N-E Market location in the Mount Rose area of Reno, Nev., on May 1. This marked the first store location under the better-for-you banner in that state.

Privately owned and family-run Raley’s operates more than 120 stores under six banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source, Market 5-ONE-5 and Raley’s O-N-E Market. The company is No. 61 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.