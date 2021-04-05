Raley’s Opens 3rd Store Under 'Healthy' Banner

The purpose-driven transformation continues at Raley's with the conversion of another store to its O-N-E Market concept. The newest Raley’s O-N-E Market location, the first in the state of Nevada, opened for business in the Mount Rose area of Reno on May 1.

The 42,000-square-foot store, located at 18144 Wedge Parkway, had been operating as a Raley’s since 1996. It was temporarily closed from April 26 to April 30 to undergo the conversion into Raley’s O-N-E Market. It reopened on May 1 under Raley's healthy banner, providing a highly curated assortment of products that are fresh, nutritious, organic when possible, minimally processed, sustainably sourced and free from ingredients on the brand's banned ingredients list. To fill the shelves only with items that fit each department's standards, about 4,200 new products were brought in alongside the nearly 12,000 better-for-you products already carried in the existing store.

“In line with our purpose of changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time, we are proud to have expanded the Raley’s O-N-E Market banner into Nevada,” said Keith Knopf, president and CEO of West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley's. “This store conversion was a purpose-driven decision inspired by our desire to help people live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives.”

New additions to the store's café include coffee from Stumptown Coffee Roasters, specialty toasts, and an organic juice bar serving fresh-pressed juices, wellness shots, smoothies and acai bowls. Restaurant-quality options include hearth-baked pizza and sandwiches, freshly prepared sushi and poké bowls made with 100% sustainable seafood, and artisan baked goods with clean ingredients.

Beyond the updated grocery and foodservice options, the Mount Rose location now also offers two new features of Raley’s loyalty program. First, the Something Extra Health program is designed to help interested customers on their personal wellness journeys. Led by the nutrition advisor, a registered dietitian, the program offers classes, store tours, nutrition coaching, personalized supplement recommendations and more at no cost to members. The second feature, a Something Extra Gather room, has audiovisual capabilities and can be used for free by Something Extra members in the community. For loyalty program members interested in either benefit, reservations can be made on the Raley’s website.

As part of the brand’s commitment to education, store team members received initial training from Yvette Waters, Raley’s nutrition strategist and brand influencer. They will receive ongoing education from the store’s designated nutrition advisor to support their understanding of the department standards and assist customers in personalizing their shopping experience.

This is the second time that Raley’s has converted an existing store location into a Raley’s O-N-E Market, and the banner’s third location overall. The grocer recently converted its location in El Dorado Hills, Calif., on April 17 and opened its first Raley’s O-N-E Market in Truckee, Calif., in June 2020.

A fourth location is currently under construction in Roseville, Calif., with a planned opening in spring 2022. The pace of additional store conversions and openings will be guided by Raley’s purpose and aligned with customer preference.

For the past five-plus years, Raley’s has been making such moves in its stores as eliminating private label sugar-sweetened sodas, removing tobacco products, sourcing 100% sustainable fresh seafood, implementing Better-For-You checkstands, promoting awareness of added sugar and launching Raley’s Shelf Guide. In 2018, it also opened a new store concept, Market 5-ONE-5, in downtown Sacramento, Calif., built on the core values of organics, nutrition and education. The Raley’s O-N-E Market brand was developed by blending the learnings from Raley’s moves and Market 5-ONE-5.

Raley’s recently released its first annual impact report, highlighting the organization’s actions in 2020 that were aimed at nourishing its people, communities, the planet and its purpose.

Privately owned and family-run Raley’s operates more than 120 stores under six banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source, Market 5-ONE-5 and Raley’s O-N-E Market. The company is No. 59 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.