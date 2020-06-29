Raley's Opens 1st Store Under New 'Healthy' Banner

Raley's debuted its first small-format Market 5-ONE-5 banner in 2018 with a focus on organics, nutrition and education, and now the retailer's newest banner appears to combine the mission of Market 5-ONE-5 in a slightly larger footprint and with the Raley's name. The first Raley's O-N-E Market opened June 27 in Truckee, California, near the Nevada border, and measures 35,000 square feet.

“It has become increasingly clear that our customers want to know where their food comes from, what’s in it and how it may impact their overall health and wellness,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s president and CEO. “We are consistently listening and learning, and that's led us to the next step in our company’s transformation: Raley’s O-N-E Market. It’s a shopping destination that gives customers access to and information about thousands of products for healthier eating.”

Raley's O-N-E Market features a highly curated assortment of products that are fresh, nutritious, organic when possible, minimally processed and sustainably sourced. Products at the new banner cannot include anything from the grocer's banned ingredient list, such as high fructose corn syrup, artificial preservatives, artificial flavors, and hydrogenated fats and oils.

Loyalty program customers who shop at Raley's O-N-E Market can also participate in Raley's Something Extra Health, a new personal wellness journey program including in-store tours and classes, nutrition counseling and more.

The store's meat department is free from antibiotics and hormones, all seafood is 100% sustainable and a large freshly prepared foods selection is great for dine-in or takeaway. Upstairs, customers scan also find a beer and wine bar, offering local craft brews, curated wines and chef-created bar bites.