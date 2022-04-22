Bashas’ Now Accepts EBT SNAP for Instacart Orders

More than 100 stores operated by Bashas’ Supermarkets Inc. across Arizona will now allow Electronic Benefits Transfer and Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) recipients to access same-day delivery and curbside pickup orders via Instacart.

As a way to reduce food insecurity, all Bashas’, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and Food City locations will accept EBT SNAP for orders made online using Instacart. This comes after a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service to accept EBT benefits online. Bashas’ is currently working to roll out the offering for its Diné stores in Arizona and New Mexico over the next few months.

“Online shopping is an especially useful option for those who are not able to visit our stores in person because they lack reliable transportation or have other limitations,” said Bashas’ President and CEO Edward “Trey” Basha. “Giving shoppers the ability to use their SNAP benefits when ordering their groceries online through Instacart makes nutritious food more convenient and affordable.”

Bashas’ stores are just one of many other companies that have begun accepting supplemental benefits. Other food retailers include Boston’s Daily Table, Albertsons, Meijer, Wakefern Food Corp.’s Price Rite Marketplace banner and Wegmans Food Markets.

Similar to those grocers, Bashas’ customers will have to create a profile and enter their EBT card information and select from a list of EBT SNAP-eligible products. Customers can also place online orders for grocery delivery and curbside pickup in as fast as an hour and can schedule delivery and pickups several days in advance.

Program recipients will have to add EBT as a payment method, along with a separate credit or debit card linked to their Instacart account. This allows for the payment to cover fees, bottle deposits, taxes, delivery tips and any other non-EBT SNAP-eligible items, per government regulations.

Currently, customers with a valid EBT SNAP card in all states except Alaska, Louisiana and Montana can use their SNAP funds on Instacart.

San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 750 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online grocery shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 70,000 stores across 5,500-plus cities in North America.

Privately owned and family-run Raley's operates more than 235 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight banners: Raley's, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley's O-N-E Market, Bashas', Food City, AJ's Fine Foods and Bashas' Diné Market. In addition, The Raley's Cos. bridges the divide between the physical and digital retail experiences through the operation of Apium Logistics, Fieldera and FieldTRUE.