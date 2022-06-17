Raley’s Opens 4th O-N-E Market Banner

Raley’s has opened its newest Raley’s O-N-E Market, in Roseville, Calif., on June 16, representing the fourth store under the banner. The Raley’s O-N-E Market concept is centered around the brand acronym Organics, Nutrition and Education.

The banner touts a highly curated assortment of better-for-you, natural and organic options, alongside popular conventional products, to deliver healthy and convenient options at an affordable price.

Located at 1970 Blue Oaks Boulevard, the Roseville store features colored shelf tags as part of Raley’s Green Means Clean commitment, indicating that the products on that shelf are free from a list of many additives such as high-fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, and hydrogenated fats and oils.

Store team members are trained on why products were selected and what items may be a great healthy alternative to try. This includes training provided to team members directly by Raley’s own registered dietitian. Customers are also encouraged to explore the in-store Something Extra Health booth and talk with Raley’s dedicated in-store wellness ambassadors about any questions or advice.

“Raley’s O-N-E Market is central to our purpose-driven transformation and commitment to offering customers options and choices to support their personal health,” said Jen Warner, president of Raley’s. “We want to make wellness easy, approachable and affordable for our customers. This store offers exceptional service and unique and specialty clean and organic products, along with the convenience of conventional offerings to empower every customer to choose the food options that are the best fit for themselves and their families.”

Some of the convenient offerings at the new Raley’s O-N-E Market include a café featuring Lake Tahoe specialty coffee; Drink Coffee, Do Stuff; specialty toasts; and an organic juice bar serving fresh pressed juices, wellness shots, smoothies and acai bowls. The store has a wine and beer bar that serves individual glasses, small bites and tableside guacamole. A variety of prepared meal solutions includes hearth-baked pizza, sandwiches and freshly prepared sushi. The store is also the first in the company to offer fresh human-grade pet food and specialty dog treats.

Additionally, the Roseville store was designed with sustainable materials, including cement floors and energy-efficient lighting and equipment. Operations are powered by 364 kilowatts of solar energy. Also, throughout different departments, the store prioritizes sustainable or minimal packaging, including 100% compostable produce bags.

Last year, the Raley’s O-N-E Market opened its first location in the state of Nevada. The other banners are located in California.

Privately owned and family-run Raley’s operates more than 235 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods and Bashas’ Diné Market. In addition, The Raley’s Cos. bridges the divide between the physical and digital retail experiences through the operation of Apium Logistics, Fieldera and FieldTRUE. The company is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.