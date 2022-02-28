Raley’s 2nd-Generation Owner Passes Away at 91

Joyce Raley Teel, former owner and co-chairman of the board for The Raley’s Cos., peacefully passed away at her California home on Feb. 25 from natural causes, according to her obituary.

Teel was the only child of Raley’s founder Thomas P. Raley and Claire Mason. She began her career at the West Sacramento, Calif.-based supermarket chain in 1985. Spending 24 years as Raley’s owner and co-chairman, Teel was best known as the heart of the company. Passionate about people, she launched Raley’s Family Life Committee, which helped working parents access affordable child care and free parenting classes. She was also responsible for the Joyce Raley Teel Scholarship Fund, which has since awarded more than $250,000 to Raley's team members and their families for continuing education.

Additionally, Teel co-created Raley’s Food For Families, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending hunger. Since its inception in 1986, Food For Families has provided 42 million-plus meals to those in need.

In 2015, Teel transferred majority ownership to her son, Michael Teel. Michael is now the company’s owner and chairman.

Besides her work in food retail, Teel was well known for her philanthropic efforts. She volunteered for organizations such as the Crocker Art Museum, the Children’s Home Guild, the Salvation Army and the American Heart Association. A proud champion of the Sacramento community, Teel gave her time and talents to efforts that improved the region’s future. In 2001, Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce named her Sacramentan of the Year for her continued dedication.

Teel is survived by her husband, Jim; her five children; and more than 50 grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spouses. Her family encourages acts of kindness to celebrate her life.

Privately owned and family-run Raley’s operates more than 235 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods and Bashas’ Diné Market. In addition, The Raley’s Cos. bridges the divide between the physical and digital retail experiences through the operation of Apium Logistics, Fieldera and FieldTRUE. The company has more than 21,000 employees and is No. 61 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.