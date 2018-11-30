Progressive Grocer's Top 10 Stories in November
Among the pieces posted on Progressive Grocer’s website in November, the 10 most popular overall, based on website analytics of the month’s unique page views, are:
- Kroger, Ocado Name Location of 1st Automated Customer Fulfillment
- SpartanNash Buying Martin’s Super Markets
- Top Women in Grocery Feted in the Windy City
- Progressive Grocer Names 2018 GenNext Award Winners
- Kroger Is Intent on Making Cincinnati a True Tech Hub
- Albertsons’ Next-Gen Concept Off and Running
- Kroger Launches Voice-Assistant Ordering for Grocery Ecommerce