Kroger, Ocado Name Location of 1st Automated Customer Fulfillment Center

"Kroger is joining with the best partners in the world to co-innovate and leverage technology to redefine the customer experience," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. "We are incredibly excited to partner with Ocado to transform the industry and deliver on our Restock Kroger vision to serve America through food inspiration and uplift. This Kroger shed, powered by Ocado, will accelerate our ability to provide customers with anything, anytime and anywhere." Added Alex Tosolini, Kroger’s SVP of new business development: “Working together, we will develop the strongest possible supply network to support a seamless customer experience that can serve every person in America. It’s all about building a seamless supply chain to provide our customers with an amazing shopping experience.”

The news of the first shed's location comes less than a month after Kroger and Ocado officially agreed on the terms of their partnership in the States. In addition to agreeing on 20 locations, Kroger said it would open the first three before the year's end, one of them being the Monroe location.

Even though Kroger revealed its grocery technology partnership with Ocado in May, it had been in talks on and off with the grocery ecommerce company for about two-and-a-half years, Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen told Progressive Grocer recently. However, it took Ocado CEO Tim Steiner some time to get comfortable with the grocer's ambition to serve America.

While it might be the largest pure-play food retailer in America, Kroger is not the only, or the largest, retailer with groceries working to automate fulfillment. Last month, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. said it is partnering with Waltham, Mass.-based grocery technology company Takeoff Technologies to help simplify the online grocery shopping experience through a "hyper-local" automated fulfillment center, which also helps lower order-assembly and last-mile costs.

And in August, Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart said it was partnering with North Billerica, Mass.-based Alert Innovation to introduce automated mobile carts that help store pickers speed up the process of filing online grocery orders. A 20,000-square-foot extension was built onto a Salem, N.H., Superstore to house the technology and serves as a dedicated grocery pickup point with drive-thru lanes for customers.

