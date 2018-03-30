PG’s Top 10 Stories in March
Among the pieces posted on Progressive Grocer’s website in March, the 10 most popular overall, based on website analytics of the month’s page views, are:
- Cardenas Completes Rebranding Mi Pueblo Stores
- SEG to File for Bankruptcy, Begin Financial Restructuring
- Meijer Plans for 6 Urban-Format Stores by 2021
- Aldi Test Stores to Open in Kohl's Boxes
- Produce Butchers Play Important Role at Popular Grocers
- With Jim Donald, Albertsons Wins Where Walgreens Stumbled
- Kroger Expands Meal Kits to 200 More Stores
- Supervalu to Exit Farm Fresh Banner
- Grocers Positioned to Embrace 'Next-Gen' Jewish Deli Dishes
- Jim Donald Named President, COO of Albertsons Cos.