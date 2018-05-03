Jim Donald Named President, COO of Albertsons Cos.

The Albertsons Cos. has named Jim Donald president and COO, effective immediately, replacing Wayne Denningham, who retired earlier this year. Susan Morris, who became EVP and chief operations officer in January 2018, will continue in her role.

The former president and CEO of coffeehouse chain Starbucks and Pacific Northwest grocer Haggen, Donald has extensive knowledge of Albertsons’ operations, having previously held senior leadership roles at both Albertsons and Safeway. He was also a member of the board from 2008 to 2013 at drug store chain Rite Aid, which is merging with the Boise, Idaho-based grocery company.

In his new role, Donald will be responsible for the operations of 2,300-plus stores and help accelerate a growing omnichannel platform. He also will continue in his role and work alongside the rest of the leadership team following the close of the Albertsons-Rite Aid merger.

“Jim Donald has built an exceptional career in retail. His knowledge of our company and industry is unmatched, and I know his contributions will be invaluable as we enter the next chapter of Albertsons Cos.,” said Bob Miller, Albertsons Cos. chairman and CEO. “We look forward to tapping his expertise in leading large consumer brands as we work every day to meet our customers’ needs, both in-store and online.”

Prior to his new role, Donald was CEO of hotel chain Extended Stay America, from 2012 to 2015. He was also at Haagen from 2009 to 2011, and the six years prior to that role at Starbucks. Earlier in his career, he led Pathmark stores and worked in senior management at Wal-Mart Stores, in addition to the roles he held at Albertsons and Safeway.