Northeast Grocery Unveils Digital Transformation
DXC enables Northeast Grocery to optimize operations and maximize IT investments, which recently included updating its mainframe system with a zLinux environment to boost compute capacity. These modernization efforts permit Northeast Grocery to focus on growth, innovation and customer experience, paving the way for future growth. DXC additionally supports the grocer’s software engineering and IT operations managed services, along with its internal device management and workplace collaboration across business operations.
“At DXC, we are committed to helping customers maximize the value of their technology investments and build for the future,” noted Chris Drumgoole, president, global infrastructure services at Ashburn, Va.-based DXC. “By modernizing Northeast Grocery’s IT infrastructure, we’ve helped deliver significant cost savings and greater operational efficiency, allowing them to reinvest in stores, customer experience and future innovation. We look forward to continuing our collaboration, integrating AI and accelerating their digital transformation.”
Based in Schenectady, N.Y., Northeast Grocery is No. 46 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company’s Market 32, Price Chopper and Tops Markets banners collectively operate nearly 300 supermarkets across New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire and employ more than 30,000 associates.