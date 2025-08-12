Northeast Grocery Unveils Digital Transformation

During its merger process, Northeast Grocery sought to create operational efficiencies through the consolidation of its IT infrastructures and tapped DXC to lead this key transformation.

Northeast Grocery Inc., the parent company of Market 32 and Price Chopper and Tops Markets LLC, has been collaborating with global technology services provider DXC Technology to modernize the food retailer’s IT infrastructure – a move that has delivered more than $40 million in savings over five years and set the stage for future innovation.

Since 2008, DXC has helped Tops through many milestones of growth and evolution, among them the 2021 merger between Market 32 and Price Chopper and Tops. During the merger process, Northeast Grocery sought to create operational efficiencies through the consolidation of its IT infrastructures and tapped the vendor to lead this key transformation by helping to optimize its operations, streamline complexities and ramp up its roadmap for innovation, including the deployment of generative AI.

