Northeast Grocery Unveils Digital Transformation

Collab with DXC delivers $40M in savings
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
During its merger process, Northeast Grocery sought to create operational efficiencies through the consolidation of its IT infrastructures and tapped DXC to lead this key transformation.

Northeast Grocery Inc., the parent company of Market 32 and Price Chopper and Tops Markets LLC, has been collaborating with global technology services provider DXC Technology to modernize the food retailer’s IT infrastructure – a move that has delivered more than $40 million in savings over five years and set the stage for future innovation.

Since 2008, DXC has helped Tops through many milestones of growth and evolution, among them the 2021 merger between Market 32 and Price Chopper and Tops. During the merger process, Northeast Grocery sought to create operational efficiencies through the consolidation of its IT infrastructures and tapped the vendor to lead this key transformation by helping to optimize its operations, streamline complexities and ramp up its roadmap for innovation, including the deployment of generative AI.

“As part of our merger, we needed to realize productivity gains and drive synergies as we unified our mainframe infrastructure,” explained Scott Kessler, EVP and CIO at Northeast Grocery. “Throughout the transition, DXC enabled us to continue offering our customers the excellent service they’ve come to expect and helped us prepare for the future as we endeavor into AI and other next-generation technologies.”

DXC enables Northeast Grocery to optimize operations and maximize IT investments, which recently included updating its mainframe system with a zLinux environment to boost compute capacity. These modernization efforts permit Northeast Grocery to focus on growth, innovation and customer experience, paving the way for future growth. DXC additionally supports the grocer’s software engineering and IT operations managed services, along with its internal device management and workplace collaboration across business operations.

“At DXC, we are committed to helping customers maximize the value of their technology investments and build for the future,” noted Chris Drumgoole, president, global infrastructure services at Ashburn, Va.-based DXC. “By modernizing Northeast Grocery’s IT infrastructure, we’ve helped deliver significant cost savings and greater operational efficiency, allowing them to reinvest in stores, customer experience and future innovation. We look forward to continuing our collaboration, integrating AI and accelerating their digital transformation.”

Based in Schenectady, N.Y., Northeast Grocery is No. 46 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company’s Market 32, Price Chopper and Tops Markets banners collectively operate nearly 300 supermarkets across New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire and employ more than 30,000 associates. 

