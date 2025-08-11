Albertsons’ Triple-Threat Strategy

As the grocery industry confronts the twin challenges of fickle shopper expectations and persistent inflationary headwinds, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. is leaning into a three-pronged growth strategy that combines modernized customer engagement, a powerful retail media engine and a relentless focus on value.

“I’m excited because over the last couple of periods, we are seeing a different momentum,” EVP/Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer Omer Gajial said during a presentation at the Western Association of Food Chains (WAFC) convention this past May. “We are seeing momentum in units. We are seeing momentum in share. We are off to a great start and look forward to a fantastic 2025.”

With grocery industry icon Susan Morris taking the helm as CEO this past May after nearly four decades with the company, Albertsons has made clear its intention to accelerate toward its goal of “earning customers for life.” That ambition hinges on digital-first thinking, cross-functional execution and a renewed commitment to delivering value in every transaction.

Further, this strategy comes as Albertsons moves past its failed merger with Kroger by doubling down on its own growth plan and investing in digital tools, store innovation and localized engagement to drive performance on its own terms.