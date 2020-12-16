NFRA Names New President & CEO

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has appointed Jeff Rumachik president and CEO of the trade organization effective Jan. 1, 2021. Rumachik will take over the position following the retirement of H.V. “Skip” Shaw Jr. after 36 years with the association.

Rumachik joined NFRA in 2009 as SVP and was promoted to EVP and COO in 2012, in which role he worked closely with Shaw in all aspects of leading the association and carrying out its mission to promote the sales and consumption of frozen and refrigerated foods.

Rumachik brings more than 45 years of experience in the food industry to his latest position. Before coming to NFRA, he was VP, wholesaler and member services for the FMI in Chicago. At Arlington, Virginia-based FMI, he provided the overall strategic direction for the wholesaler member segment and managed the staff and resources of the member services function.

Rumachik’s expertise spans all levels of store management in both medium- and high-volume retail food stores. He has also worked in supervisory and advisory roles with wholesalers, independently owned supermarkets and chain stores of various formats. Before joining FMI in 1991, Rumachik was instructor of supermarket management training at Supervalu.

Based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, NFRA is a nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry.