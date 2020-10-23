NFRA Announces New Board Members, Officers

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has announced its newest list of leaders.

At the NFRA’s recent board of directors meeting — held virtually on Oct. 16 — the group elected its association officers and members of the board of directors for 2020-2021.

Here are the results:

Joe D’Alberto, Director Dairy/Frozen, Harris Teeter Team, Acosta Sales & Marketing, was elected to serve a second term as chairman of the board. D’Alberto has served on the board of directors since 2006. He served as convention chairman from 2012-2017, as Secretary from 2017-2018 and chairman-elect from 2018-2019. D’Alberto is also a member of the Honorable Order of Golden Penguins and Distinguished Order of Zerocrats.

Other officers announced at the meeting were: Kevin Schwab, The Pictsweet Company, Chairman-Elect; John Arnold, Sargento Foods, Secretary; Mark Tarzwell, Ateeco, Inc./Mrs. T’s Pierogies, Treasurer; Steve Mayle, General Mills, Vice Chairman - Frozen and Bob Knodle, H.P. Hood, Vice Chairman - Refrigerated.

Newly elected to the board of directors were: Bob Brown, Jewel Osco; Angie Christos, Tyson Foods; Susan Durfee, Tops Markets; Chris Groll, Florida’s Natural Growers; Brian Haley, Burris Logistics; Tom Robaczewski, Bays Bakery; Kellie Shetlar, ConAgra Brands; Greg Somerville, Land O’Lakes Foods.

Re-elected to the board of directors were: Tom DeTrempe, PepsiCo Beverages & Foods; Tom Finn, Rosina Food Products; Cathy Magistrelli, Wakefern Food Corp.; Ron Slominski, Schwan’s Consumer Brands.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based NFRA is a nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. It sponsors March National Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, the Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties promotion, and the October Cool Food for Kids educational outreach program.