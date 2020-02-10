NFRA Reveals June Dairy Month and Ice Cream & Novelties Golden Penguin Winners

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has unveiled the winners of the Golden Penguin Awards for its 2020 June Dairy Month and Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties promotions. The awards recognize excellence in merchandising and marketing frozen and refrigerated foods.

Despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, the industry’s promotional efforts helped raise awareness and increase sales for many categories and brands. For June Dairy Month, NFRA gave out 18 Gold Awards and 31 Silver Awards. Retailer winners were Acme Markets, Albertsons/Safeway, Bashas’, Brookshire Grocery Co., Chris’ Food Center, K-VA-T Food Stores, Olsen’s Piggly Wiggly and Super One Foods.

For Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties, NFRA gave out 11 Gold Awards and 7 Silver Awards. Retailer winners were Albertsons/Safeway, Babbs Supermarket, Chris’ Food Center, Giant Eagle and Kroger.

Additionally, four companies will be named Top Marketers during the association’s virtual convention, which will take place Oct. 19-21.

A special video tribute to the Gold winners will air on the NFRA Virtual Convention platform, on which the Top Marketer awards will be revealed on Monday, Oct. 19. Silver awards are usually presented at the local level at frozen and refrigerated food association meetings.

NFRA’s Golden Penguin Awards program consists of 10 categories: In-Store Display, In-Store Event, Community Involvement, Social Media Campaign, Private Brand Campaign, and Overall Marketing Campaign with subcategories for Retailer, Wholesaler, Manufacturer, Sales Agent and Local Association. Plus, the highest-scoring entry in each of the Overall Marketing Campaign subcategories will be named the Top Marketer.

Retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, sales agents and associations of any size (retail and military) are eligible to enter. Entries are judged on their own merit, taking into consideration organization size and/or program budget.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based NFRA is a nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. It sponsors March National Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, the Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties promotion, and the October Cool Food for Kids educational outreach program.