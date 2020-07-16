NFRA Reveals March Frozen Food Month Golden Penguin Winners

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has revealed the winners of the Golden Penguin Awards for the organization’s 2020 March Frozen Food Month promotion.

Acknowledging that many companies were forced to change their March Frozen Food Month plans amid the coronavirus pandemic, NFRA saluted the outstanding efforts of the industry, despite supply chain challenges, to ensure that shoppers could stock up on frozen food staples. In recognition of these efforts, NFRA has given out 25 Gold Awards and 37 Silver Awards.

Golden winners included:

OVERALL MARKETING CAMPAIGN-LOCAL ASSOCIATION

Frozen & Refrigerated Food Council of Northern California, Roseville, California

OVERALL MARKETING CAMPAIGN-MANUFACTURER

Mrs. T’s Pierogies, Shenandoah, Pennsylvania

OVERALL MARKETING CAMPAIGN-RETAILER

Acme Markets, Malvern, Pennsylvania

Albertsons Intermountain Division, Boise, Idaho

Albertsons Southwest Division, Phoenix

Brookshire Grocery Co., Tyler, Texas

Chris’ Food Center, Sandstone, Minnesota

OVERALL MARKETING CAMPAIGN-SALES AGENT

JOH, Billerica, Massachusetts

OVERALL MARKETING-CAMPAIGN WHOLESALER

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Robesonia, Pennsylvania

The Golden Penguin Awards honor companies for excellence in merchandising and marketing frozen and refrigerated foods. The Gold winners will receive recognition during the virtual NFRA Convention in October, with the highest-scoring entry in each of the Overall Marketing Campaign subcategories revealed as Top Marketers. Silver awards are usually presented at the local level at frozen food association meetings.

NFRA’s Golden Penguin Awards program consists of 10 categories: In-Store Display, In-Store Event, Community Involvement, Social Media Campaign, Private Brand Campaign and Overall Marketing Campaign, with subcategories for Retailer, Wholesaler, Manufacturer, Sales Agent and Local Association. Additionally, the Top Marketer Awards honor the best of the best.

The program is open to retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, sales agents and associations of any size (retail and military). Entries were judged on their own merit, taking into consideration organization size and/or program budget. Companies can also take part in the Golden Penguin competition for NFRA’s other promotions for June Dairy Month and Ice Cream & Novelties.

The complete list of Gold and Silver winners is available online.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based NFRA is a nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. The organization is the sponsor of March National Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, the June/July Ice Cream & Novelties promotion, and October Cool Food for Kids educational outreach program.