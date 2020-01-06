NFRA Convention Moves to Virtual Format

Citing “the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic,” the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has revealed that it will hold the 2020 NFRA Convention as a virtual event over roughly the same dates for which the in-person convention was scheduled, Oct. 19-20.

“With more flexibility, lower registration fees and no travel expenses, we hope to maximize participation with a new virtual format while providing the same excellence in programming, the latest information on what is happening in our industry, and new opportunities for conducting business and networking,” said Skip Shaw, president and CEO of Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA.

Accordingly, registration and hotel fees for the in-person event will be refunded. As NFRA is still working out the details of the new agenda and online delivery platform, more information and registration for the virtual event will be available in the next few weeks.

“While the current environment has forced us to modify our delivery, we look forward to providing an NFRA Convention experience that meets the needs of the industry and that no one will want to miss,” added Shaw.

Other industry events that have transitioned to virtual formats in the wake of the pandemic include Giant Food’s 28th Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle, FMI’s Midsummer Strategic Executive Exchange and the National Grocers Association’s Executive Conference, while some trade gatherings, like Plant Based World Conference & Expo, have been canceled altogether.

A nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry, NFRA is the sponsor of March National Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties promotion, as well as educational outreach programs.