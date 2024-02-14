NCA Names VP of Membership & Business Development

The National Confectioners Association (NCA) has hired Sarah Atkinson as its VP of membership and business development, effective Feb. 26. Atkinson brings to her new role years of industry experience as a former NCA Future Leader and board member for the trade organization.

“Sarah’s deep-rooted experience in the confectionery industry and with NCA uniquely positions her to effectively communicate the association’s multidimensional membership value proposition,” noted John Downs, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NCA. “Sarah’s expertise of the industry is invaluable. We are thrilled to welcome Sarah to the NCA team and into this critically important role.”

A graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Atkinson worked in marketing for Fortune 500 companies before returning to her roots in the candy industry. After earning a graduate degree from New York University, she went to work at her family’s company, Lufkin, Texas-based Atkinson Candy, and helped contribute to its growth. While there, she held the roles of EVP and board secretary.

The NCA is the leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, which generates $42 billion in retail sales annually, employs almost 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields.