Natural Grocers Invites Shoppers to Reset Their Resolutions

Organic and natural grocery retailer Natural Grocers is encouraging its customers to stick to their New Year’s resolutions with its annual Resolution Reset Event, set for Jan 16-20 this year. During the event, members of Natural Grocers’ {N}power loyalty program can enjoy five days of savings, sweepstakes and free stuff, in addition to community educational efforts, all designed to help shoppers attain their wellness goals.

“New Year’s resolutions get abandoned so frequently that they can become a hopeless cliché,” admitted Raquel Isely, Natural Grocers’ marketing VP. “However, we place a high priority on taking charge of your health and building a foundation that supports not just surviving, but thriving. Our company has been committed to healthy empowerment since 1955 — that’s almost 70 years of keeping New Year’s resolutions! Our annual Resolution Reset event provides customers with the resources to help create, reach and maintain their wellness goals throughout the year. Come visit us this January and take advantage of all we have to offer.”

The event will feature the following:

Up to 48% off select items for {N}power members.

An in-store sweepstakes with a prize of one year of free groceries (a $5,200 value) or a Breville Blender.

A free reusable bag with purchase at checkout for {N}power members, while supplies last.

A free 5-ounce can of Natural Grocers Brand Wild Albacore or Wild Skipjack Tuna with purchase for {N}power members, while supplies last.

The retailer is additionally offering:

Health Hotline Savings of up to 48% off Natural Grocers products in every department through Jan. 27.

30% off Select Natural Grocers good4u Books through Jan. 27.

The Chance to win $500 Natural Grocers Gift Card for customers who count all of the purple aprons in the January Health Hotline Magazine and submit an entry form by Jan. 27. The purple apron is worn only by Natural Grocers’ nutritional health coaches, who provide free nutrition education, coaching and personalized shopping experiences.

A free “Enjoy Your Food, Supplement the Rest” booklet, which includes easy recipes that support a variety of wellness goals.

Further, at select stores, customers can sign up for 21 Days to a Healthier You, a free three-class series led by resident nutritional health coaches and taking place Jan. 22–Feb. 11. Following each class, participants receive a seven-day challenge and a $5 coupon. The classes are Eat for your Health (and the Planet's Health), Kick Sugar Cravings, and Detoxify Your Life.

Family-operated Natural Grocers operates more than 165 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Natural Grocers one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.