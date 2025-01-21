Frozen seafood product supplier Morey’s is tapping into the rapidly growing popularity of sweet heat flavors with the introduction of Morey’s Wild Salmon with Mike’s Hot Honey. Morey’s wild-caught salmon is marinated in a robust blend of blackened seasonings and paired with a packet of Mike’s Hot Honey for drizzling. The flaky fish can be easily prepared in minutes using an oven, skillet, grill or air fryer. Each package of Morey’s Wild Salmon with Mike’s Hot Honey features two individually wrapped 5-ounce fillets and two packets of Mike’s Hot Honey. It’s naturally gluten-free and line priced with Morey’s core frozen products, at a suggested retail price range of $9.99-$11.99 per 11-ounce package. Mike's Hot Honey has also collaborated with manufacturers of mustard, frozen pizza and meat snacks, among other products.