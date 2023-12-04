Advertisement
California Pizza Kitchen Croissant Inspired Thin Crust Pizzas

Nestlé USA brand California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) Frozen Pizza has introduced two frozen Croissant Inspired Thin Crust pizzas, one of them a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Mike’s Hot Honey, America’s top brand of hot honey. The Croissant Inspired Crust pizzas offer a different twist on CPK’s signature crispy thin crust, with flaky layers that are airy on the inside and golden-brown on the outside.The varieties are Uncured Pepperoni & Hot Honey, a zesty marinara-based pie topped with 100% real mozzarella cheese and uncured pepperoni, accompanied by its own serving of Mike’s Hot Honey, allowing fans to customize their level of sweet heat, and Bacon & Caramelized Onion, featuring a buttery, creamy brie sauce and topped with roasted garlic, mozzarella cheese, savory bacon and caramelized onion. Both varieties retail for a suggested $10.91 each per 10.8-ounce box, although prices may vary by retailer.

 

