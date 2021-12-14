Premium French Dijon mustard brand Maille has gone Stateside to spice things up with the rollout of Maille Hot Honey Dijon made with Mike’s Hot Honey. The mash-up condiment marks the first-ever joining of these two cult-favorite brands in one gourmet product. Beginning with its classic Dijon Originale smooth mustard, a recipe that dates back to the brand’s founding in 1747, Maille then added sweet heat with Mike’s proprietary Hot Honey formula. The spicy, sweet, creamy and tangy result can be used as a dip for fries, pretzels or fried chicken, or spread on sandwiches. Maille Hot Honey Dijon Mustard with Mike’s Hot Honey will retail at a suggested retail price range of $7.99-$8.99 per 9.4-ounce PCR squeeze bottle. Mike’s Hot Honey began in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 2010 and now has a strong presence in both retail and foodservice