Schaller & Weber Salami Sticks

Schaller & Weber, a New York City heritage German butcher shop and gourmet charcuterie brand, has introduced a range of three distinctive salami sticks. The product line combines the brand’s longstanding tradition of quality with contemporary flavors, unique collaborations, and a focus on convenient, grab-and-go snacking. In an effort to make its classic recipe more accessible, Schaller & Weber partnered with like-minded New York-based brands to incorporate unique ingredients. The resulting salami sticks are crafted from humanely raised, antibiotic-free, vegetarian-fed pork and are free of artificial ingredients. The Mike’s Hot Honey salami stick melds salami with the sweet heat of Mike’s Hot Honey, creating a perfect balance of sweet and spicy. Hudson Whiskey’s “Do The Rye Thing” stick infuses salami with the bold essence of Hudson Whiskey’s premium rye, capturing rich, spicy notes. The Crown Maple salami stick blends salami flavors with the natural sweetness of maple syrup and a hickory smoke undertone. A 0.85-ounce stick of any variety retails for a suggested $2.99.