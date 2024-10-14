Kroger to Hire 25,000 Retail, E-Commerce and Health Care Employees
Retailer readies for upcoming holiday season and beyond
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Kroger offers the following benefits:
- Continued Education and Tuition Reimbursement: Kroger offers tuition reimbursement of up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covering GED courses to PhD programs. According to the company, since its inception, the program has contributed more than $53.9 million to empower associates to further their education, with 86% of the recipients being hourly associates.
- Training and Development: Kroger offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through internal channels and modern learning platforms, as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity, equity and inclusion training.
- Health and Wellness: Associates have access to resources like The Well-Being Assistant, powered by Magellan Health, that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offers free counseling sessions, and BetterHelp virtual counseling.
- Financial Wellness: Kroger offers free financial counseling through the Goldman Sachs Ayco tool, giving associates access to coaches as well as online tools and resources to create a savings plan, learn how to avoid common financial pitfalls and explore opportunities to maximize all available company benefits.
- Perks and Discounts: Kroger provides flexible scheduling and discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel and more.
Interested candidates can visit krogerfamilycareers.com to learn more about pursuing a career at Kroger.
The Kroger Family of Companies’ nearly 420,000 associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.