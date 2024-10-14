 Skip to main content

Kroger to Hire 25,000 Retail, E-Commerce and Health Care Employees

Retailer readies for upcoming holiday season and beyond
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Kroger Health Care
Kroger plans to hire more than 25,000 associates for such positions as front end clerks, drivers, baggers and pharmacy technicians.

Kroger has plans to hire more than 25,000 associates as it readies for the holiday season and beyond. Candidates are invited to explore roles across the business, from front end clerks, baggers and deli bakery clerks to pharmacy technicians, Kroger delivery drivers and more.

“As we gear up for a memorable and festive holiday season for our customers, we are seeking to hire new associates excited to deliver exceptional service and demonstrate our core values, both for the season and their career,” said Tim Massa, SVP and chief people officer. “We are committed to offering all associates a culture of opportunity, growth and a career with purpose. While many may join our team in pursuit of a job, we are so inspired to see every associate discover a fulfilling career."

[RELATED: Is This the Year for the Holiday Rebound?]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

 Kroger offers the following benefits:

  • Continued Education and Tuition Reimbursement: Kroger offers tuition reimbursement of up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covering GED courses to PhD programs. According to the company, since its inception, the program has contributed more than $53.9 million to empower associates to further their education, with 86% of the recipients being hourly associates.  
  • Training and Development: Kroger offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through internal channels and modern learning platforms, as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity, equity and inclusion training. 
  • Health and Wellness: Associates have access to resources like The Well-Being Assistant, powered by Magellan Health, that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offers free counseling sessions, and BetterHelp virtual counseling.  
  • Financial Wellness: Kroger offers free financial counseling through the Goldman Sachs Ayco tool, giving associates access to coaches as well as online tools and resources to create a savings plan, learn how to avoid common financial pitfalls and explore opportunities to maximize all available company benefits. 
  • Perks and Discounts: Kroger provides flexible scheduling and discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel and more.  

Interested candidates can visit krogerfamilycareers.com to learn more about pursuing a career at Kroger.

The Kroger Family of Companies’ nearly 420,000 associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds