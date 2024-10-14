Kroger to Hire 25,000 Retail, E-Commerce and Health Care Employees

Kroger has plans to hire more than 25,000 associates as it readies for the holiday season and beyond. Candidates are invited to explore roles across the business, from front end clerks, baggers and deli bakery clerks to pharmacy technicians, Kroger delivery drivers and more.

“As we gear up for a memorable and festive holiday season for our customers, we are seeking to hire new associates excited to deliver exceptional service and demonstrate our core values, both for the season and their career,” said Tim Massa, SVP and chief people officer. “We are committed to offering all associates a culture of opportunity, growth and a career with purpose. While many may join our team in pursuit of a job, we are so inspired to see every associate discover a fulfilling career."

