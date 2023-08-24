How to Engage ‘Sober Curious’ Millennials, Gen Zers

A noticeable shift has emerged among Millennials and Gen Z, with a growing interest in low-alcohol or nonalcoholic (NA) alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages. This “sober curious” movement is driven by social media, heightened awareness of the impacts of excessive drinking, an increased focus on health, and the growth of other options (like cannabis) for socializing.

The rise of online communities like Sober Grid, which supports the sober curious movement, and participation in Dry January prove the growing interest in this lifestyle. Alcohol purveyors and brands that want to stay relevant must find a way to genuinely resonate with these consumers and align their offerings with evolving preferences. Not every brand is fit to jump on this bandwagon, but for those that are, it’s important that any NA or low-alcohol product offerings authentically fit with the brand’s image.

Why the Shift?

Embracing the sober curious movement is more than just a fad – it’s a reflection of the evolving values and priorities of the younger generations. Health consciousness, wider availability of options when socializing and the desire for higher-quality products have reshaped the alcoholic beverage industry. In fact, in 2022 alcohol consumption within the United States decreased slightly year over year, driven by economic conditions, personal health decisions, and the recent surge of nonalcoholic beer, wine and spirits.

Younger generations are also practicing “mindful drinking,” a philosophy that promotes meditation and awareness of the impact that alcohol has on overall mental health. A recent Harrogate Spring Water study found that 57% of consumers are trying mindful drinking and of those consumers, Gen Zers lead the way, with 69% choosing to alternate alcoholic drinks with NA or low-alcohol alternatives during social gatherings.

With so many pivoting to this new lifestyle, how can alcohol and beverage retailers and brands bring awareness and educate consumers about their offerings?

Listening and Adapting to the Sober Curious

Sober curious consumers and mindful drinkers are increasingly favoring quality over quantity.

With this shift in preference, a trend in premiumization has arisen, where brands are offering higher-quality, more expensive drinks for consumers who want to enjoy a great cocktail but desire to consume less. This also extends into the NA beverage market, with many companies offering sophisticated nonalcoholic beer, wine and spirit options. Companies like Heineken have championed this movement with Heineken 0.0, its alcohol-free beer that promises the same full-bodied taste as the original. High-quality alternatives have become a core part of many brands’ portfolios.

According to a recent DISQO study, 32% of respondents said that they were curious about trying alternative beverages and 24% said that they’re supporters of such a lifestyle shift. Keep in mind that it’s important to know your consumer. If your target customer would be averse to a nonalcoholic beer, start with a small strategic launch, gauge the market reaction and scale from there.