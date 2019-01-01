Heineken 0.0 Alcohol-Free Malt Beverage

New for U.S. retailers from Heineken USA is Heineken 0.0, an alcohol-free malt beverage brewed with a unique recipe for a balanced taste. Made with natural ingredients and containing only 69 calories per bottle, the beverage is brewed by beer lovers, for beer lovers, and offers an alternative for occasions when beer drinkers seeking a balanced lifestyle want to enjoy a brew, but not consume any alcohol. It retails in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and bottles. SRP ranges from $9.99-11.99.