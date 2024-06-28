H-E-B Breaks Ground on Another Store in DFW Metroplex
The Rockwall store is expected to open late 2025. H-E-B will offer positions that range from department managers to cashiers. The grocer will post all job opportunities to its H-E-B Careers site in the coming months.
The company’s continued expansion into the DFW Metroplex reinforces the retailer’s commitment to serve more customers and communities in this dynamic and growing part of Texas.
In the DFW area, H-E-B has opened H-E-B stores in Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Allen and Alliance. Its 128,000-square-foot Mansfield store recently opened on June 26. The company also recently opened Joe V’s Smart Shop Wheatland in Dallas. Joe V’s Smart Shop is part of H-E-B’s family of brands offering an innovative price format that delivers the most relevant, high-quality, fresh products that H-E-B is known for at even lower prices.
The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 160,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The multi-format retailer operates 435-plus stores. With sales of $43 billion, H-E-B is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.