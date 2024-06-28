H-E-B Breaks Ground on Another Store in DFW Metroplex

H-E-B continues to be an economic driver as it expands in North Texas. The grocer has officially started construction on its H-E-B store in Rockwall, a city northeast of Dallas.

The 131,000-square-foot store will include a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru and H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery, which will allow customers to place orders online for pickup at the store or delivery to the home.

It will also feature the retailer's infamous True Texas BBQ restaurant, along with Sushiya, offering handmade sushi selections made in-store daily, and an Asian grill with rice bowls, teriyaki and more.