Grocery Outlet Continues Expansion Into Ohio

Following the opening of its first store in the Buckeye State late last year, extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is continuing to grow its footprint in Ohio. The grocer will open two new stores in Northeast Ohio early next year, one in the city of Brooklyn at Ridge Park Square and another in Parma, according to local reports.

Grocery Outlet opened a location in the Ohio city of Boardman in November, located at 317 Boardman Poland Road. That store grew the retailer’s footprint to nine states. Grocery Outlet’s approximately 450 independently operated locations are currently scattered throughout California, Washington state, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey and Maryland.

The retailer also expanded its presence to Delaware last month with an opening in Rehoboth Beach. The vacation beach town is one of the state’s most popular resort spots.

Grocery Outlet is seeking out even more growth opportunities as a result of its recent United Grocery Outlet acquisition. This deal gives the rapidly expanding retailer an entry point into the southeast region, with 40 stores across the six states of Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and Virginia.

In addition to the United Grocery Outlet stores, Grocery Outlet plans to open 15 to 20 stores for a total of 55 to 60 net new stores in 2024. In total, the retailer projects fiscal 2024 net sales of $4.3 billion to $4.35 billion.

Meanwhile, results for Grocery Outlet’s fourth quarter ended Dec. 30 were slightly ahead of company expectations. Sales rose 6.3% to $989.8 million, driven by a 2.7% increase in comparable-store sales. Comp-transaction growth of 7.5% was partly offset by a 4.5% decline in average basket. The company will report Q1 earnings on May 7.

Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 470 locations. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.