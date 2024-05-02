Food Lion Expands Home Delivery Across 7 States

Food Lion's home delivery service is expanding across seven of the states in the retailer's footprint.

North Carolina-based Food Lion is bringing grocery delivery to even more of its customers throughout Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. Shoppers within hundreds of ZIP codes in those states will now have access to the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app to place orders.

Food Lion Home Delivery is powered by Instacart. With the additional locations, the retailer now offers its pickup and home delivery services in more than 90% of its 10-state operating area.

“With the summer months approaching, we are excited to expand our Food Lion To Go Home Delivery services,” said Evan Harding, director of digital and e-commerce at Food Lion. “By delivering on our commitment to making grocery shopping easy and convenient, home delivery allows our customers to spend more time on what matters most to them.”

In December, Food Lion expanded its grocery pickup service to 35 more stores in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores with 82,000-plus associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its Most Sustainable Grocers.