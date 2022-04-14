Gopuff Names SVP of North America

Instant-needs platform Gopuff has appointed Maria Renz, an industry veteran with experience in merchandising, operations and technology, SVP of North America. In this new leadership role, Renz will oversee Gopuff’s strategy and execution in the U.S. as the company continues to expand and deepen its presence across markets. Renz will officially join Gopuff next month and report directly to co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael IIishayev and Yakir Gola.

“Maria has an incredible track record of successfully leading cross-functional teams, strategically executing on new initiatives and constantly innovating,” said Gola. “We are excited for Maria to take the reins and help lead our business into its next phase of growth as a truly global leader with a local focus.”

Renz comes to Gopuff from San Francisco-based online personal-finance company SoFi, where, as EVP of consumer finance and wealth management, she headed a cross-functional team to grow the company’s Money, Credit Card and Invest businesses.

“I have centered my whole career around the customer, developing new experiences and enhancements that improve their lives,” she noted. “Gopuff is a dynamic company with tremendous opportunity ahead. I am excited to help shape this next chapter of growth and further enhance the customer experience as Gopuff continues to define next-gen commerce across North America.”

In the course of her nearly 25-year career, Renz has also held several leadership roles at Amazon, heading up most of the U.S. retail categories, including health and beauty, in addition to launching and managing grocery. Because of her background in autonomy and robotics investments, she acted as technical advisor to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and was named to the position of VP of delivery experience. Subsidiaries that Renz oversaw at Amazon included Woot, Abe Books, Endless.com, MyHabit.com and diapers.com. Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Before joining Amazon, Renz worked in brand management at Kraft Foods Inc. and Hallmark Cards Inc.

As Gopuff continues to optimize its business and model at scale, with more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Europe, the Philadelphia-based company is generating an average of more than $4 contribution profit per order and continuous category share gains in such key markets as New York, London and France. Gopuff currently delivers to customers in more than 1,200 cities in four countries, employs more than 15,000 people, and serves nearly 4 million customers worldwide.

In February, Bryan Batista joined the company as SVP of international, in which role he aims to drive expansion and grow Gopuff’s presence in its existing markets outside the United States.