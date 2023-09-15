Giant Eagle Names New GetGo President

Giant Eagle Inc. promoted Terri Micklin to EVP and president of GetGo as part of a wider round of promotions. She brings more than 20 years of retail, fuel and convenience industry expertise to the role.

As president of GetGo, Micklin will lead its ongoing growth and expansion while prioritizing its food-first approach and guest-obsessed culture, the company said.

Her career includes experience with ExxonMobil Corp. and more than 20 years with Wawa Inc., where she spearheaded multiple construction initiatives, including new stores, remodels and other significant projects. Micklin most recently served as SVP of development & strategy for GetGo.

In another executive move, Giant Eagle recently appointed Bill Artman as its CEO months after he was named interim CEO last March. Artman has nearly 40 years of experience at the company, including past executive leadership roles such as president of supermarkets, EVP and SVP retail operations.

"Bill already has made a tremendous impact in his interim role, giving the board confidence that he is the right leader to take Giant Eagle to new heights. We are pleased to officially welcome him as CEO," said Bart Friedman, chair of the company's board of directors. "Over the past five months Bill has established a new business strategy and assembled a strong executive leadership team comprised of an accomplished group of professionals with decades of relevant experience who have both a keen understanding of the company's unique standing as a multiformat retailer and a strong vision for its future."

During his time as interim CEO, Artman focused on putting the customer at the center of the company's efforts. Recent and ongoing initiatives include adding Free Coffee Monday at Giant Eagle's GetGo Café + Market convenience stores; seasonally impactful fuel discounts; new and expanded personalized savings through the company's myPerks loyalty platform; and several supermarket-specific benefits.

Giant Eagle is also piloting a new team member perks and discount program.

Other executive leadership appointments at Giant Eagle include:

Jim Tsipakis was promoted to EVP, president of supermarkets and pharmacy. He most recently served as EVP and president of Giant Eagle pharmacy.

Dave Burnworth was promoted to EVP, CFO. His most recent role was SVP and chief accounting officer.

Graham Watkins was promoted to EVP, chief information and supply chain officer. Watkins recently served as EVP, supply chain transformation and operations.

Justin Weinstein was promoted to EVP, chief strategy and marketing officer. He most recently served as SVP and chief strategy officer.

"Terri, Jim, Dave, Graham, and Justin have consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a deep commitment to our customers," said Artman. "Their expanded roles within the organization will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to deliver meaningful everyday value and an exceptional omnichannel shopping experience for our customers in an environment that recognizes and rewards our team members."

GetGo has more than 260 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. It is owned and operated by Giant Eagle Inc. Giant Eagle operates approximately 480 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The Pittsburgh-based company is No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

This article first appeared in sister publication Convenience Store News.