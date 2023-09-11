Sprouts Farmers Market Hires Chief Technology Officer

Amid a time of tremendous expansion, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has brought on a new chief technology officer. James Bahrenburg will report directly to CEO Jack Sinclair and will oversee the strategic direction and management of all aspects of Sprouts’ technology.

Bahrenburg has more than 35 years of experience building high-performing information technology organizations, most recently serving as chief information officer of Good Food Holdings, which operates Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres Natural Market, Metropolitan Market, New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets.

“We are pleased to add Jim Bahrenburg to the Sprouts executive leadership team,” said Sinclair. “Jim’s deep experience in retail technology leadership will be an invaluable resource as we enhance our platforms to support the continued execution of our long-term growth strategy.”

“I’m thrilled to join Sprouts at this point in its growth trajectory,” said Bahrenburg. “I look forward to working with the team to execute on the company’s strategic technology initiatives to enhance and elevate digital platforms for Sprouts’ customers and team members.”

Last month, Sprouts announced that CFO Lawrence (“Chip”) P. Molloy will retire at the end of 2023. Molloy joined Sprouts in 2013 as a member of its board of directors, and served as its interim CFO from June 2019 to February 2020.

Meanwhile, on Sept. 8, Sprouts celebrated the opening of its 400th store, in Haddon Township, N.J. Located at 640 West Cuthbert Boulevard, the location is only the second New Jersey store for the healthy grocer. The other is located in nearby Marlton. However, according to the Daily Voice, Sprouts also plans to open other Garden State stores in Washington Township in Gloucester County and Aberdeen on the Jersey Shore. As a part of its five-year plan, Sprouts aims to expand 10% year over year.

Additionally, the grocer reported net sales totaling $1.7 billion for the 13-week second quarter ended July 2. This is a 6% increase from the same period in 2022. Comparable-store sales grew 3.2% while e-commerce sales rose 16%, representing 12.1% of total sales. The company also experienced positive comp transactions or proxy for traffic throughout the quarter, combined with a net increase in basket.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs approximately 31,000 associates and operates 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.