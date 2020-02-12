Giant Co. Brings Back Free Holiday Ham Promo

Press enter to search
By Bridget Goldschmidt - 12/02/2020
Giant shoppers who earn 400 rewards points during the grocer's promotion can choose to redeem their points for a certificate for a free store-brand spiral sliced half ham.

Through Dec. 24, customers at The Giant Co. can earn rewards points toward a free ham certificate every time they shop in-store or online using a Giant or Martin’s card.

Shoppers who earn 400 rewards points during the promotion can choose to redeem their points for a certificate for a free Giant brand spiral sliced half ham. Paper and digital reward certificates can be redeemed from Dec. 11 through Dec. 24 at any Giant or Martin’s store, or online via Giant Direct or Martin’s Direct. Customers can also substitute their free ham certificate toward a free Stouffers party-size entrée or tofurkey vegetable ham roast, or for $1 off per pound of their preferred boneless ham brand.

A running tally of a customer’s rewards points can be found at the bottom of his or her receipt or on the Giant or Martin’s app. Customers can check with their neighborhood store for specific program details and eligibility, or call Giant or Martin’s Customer Support at 1-888-814-4268.

Customers may also donate their free ham certificate at any Giant or Martin’s store or online to help local needy families.

In October, the retailer rolled out its second annual program for customers to redeem rewards points toward a free turkey and sides.

Based in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, the Giant Co. is an omnichannel retailer serving millions of customers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. It has more than 33,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and 125-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service across hundreds of ZIP codes. The Giant Co. is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

