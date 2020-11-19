Save Mart Stores Offer Ready-to-Serve Holiday Meals

Hoping to appeal to shoppers tired of having to come up with a constant lineup of breakfast, lunch and dinner ideas while sheltering at home, Save Mart, Lucky and Lucky California stores are providing a range of ready-to-serve holiday meal solutions.

“With the ongoing pandemic blended with ‘cooking fatigue,’ we have been anticipating shoppers’ needs by making sure our stores are stocked with meal solutions to help everyone enjoy the holidays,” noted Hal Levitt, SVP of retail operations for The Save Mart Cos.

Enabling families to spend less time preparing food and more time having fun, the prepared meals come in two sizes: complete dinners that feed six to eight and a smaller size just for two. The holiday meals can be purchased at all Save Mart, Lucky and Lucky California stores with full-service delis. Customers can pre-order meals online and pick them up in-store or have the meals delivered via Instacart and Door Dash.

The selections are:

Thanksgiving Dinner for Two: either a hand-carved turkey breast or a pecan wood-smoked ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted root vegetables, or roasted Brussels sprouts for $19.99

Complete Turkey Dinner for Six to Eight: a fully cooked Butterball turkey, bread stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce for $49.99

Complete Ham Dinner for Six to Eight: a fully cooked ham, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole and brown sugar sweet potatoes for $49.99

Complete Rib Roast Dinner for Six to Eight: a fully cooked rib roast, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole and brown sugar sweet potatoes for $79

Shoppers can also buy an assortment of classic side dishes, among them roasted vegetables, casseroles, cornbread stuffing, dinner rolls and such desserts as pumpkin, pecan and fruit pies at all Save Mart, Lucky and Lucky California stores with full-service delis and bakeries. The meals are frozen and require cook time. A full menu and ordering information are available online.

Based in Modesto, California, The Save Mart Cos. operates 207 retail stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky/Lucky California and FoodMaxx. The company is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.