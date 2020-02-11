Save Mart Offering Limited Hours for Thanksgiving

The Save Mart Cos., a 206-store grocery retailer operating the Save Mart, Lucky, Lucky California and FoodMaxx banners, will offer limited store hours for Thanksgiving. Its stores will be open from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Nov. 26.

Meanwhile, for Black Friday, Nov. 27, the retailer will open its stores at 6 a.m. (excluding stores that open at 7 a.m. regularly) and will close them at 10 p.m.

Other retailers have chosen to close entirely on Turkey Day, including Southeastern Grocers, Walmart and Target, and Big Y Foods has even gone so far as to give associates time off on Thanksgiving and Black Friday by shuttering its stores on those days.

All of Save Mart's banners will continue to offer dedicated special shopping hours for first responders showing credentials (defined as law enforcement, fire and medical personnel) throughout California and northern Nevada. These shoppers may enter stores one hour before and one hour after posted store hours every day.

The retailer will also continue to offer dedicated shopping hours for seniors and higher-risk populations, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., as well as extended pharmacy hours for the same population, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Based in Modesto, California, The Save Mart Cos. is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.