THE FRIDAY 5: Nationwide Grocery Growth; Walmart’s New Approach to Innovation

Welcome to The Friday 5, Progressive Grocer’s new weekly roundup of the top news and trends in the food retail industry. Each Friday, we’ll take a look at the stories that are most important to our readers and also keep tabs on the trends that are poised to impact grocers.

1. Growth Mindset

While last week brought stories of downsizing, this week has seen an influx of news about retailers scaling up their operations. Low-price, big-assortment grocer Woodman’s Market, which currently has 19 locations in Wisconsin and Illinois, is looking to expand its footprint in the Prairie State and has submitted plans for a store in Plainfield, a suburb southwest of Chicago.

Lidl, meanwhile, is marking the opening of its 174th U.S. location at Queens Place Mall in the New York City borough. Further west, WinCo Foods is in expansion mode and is set to open a new location in the Phoenix market in late 2024, its eighth outpost in the state of Arizona. Additionally, Big Y Foods Inc. has reached an agreement to acquire the leasehold interests for three supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

2. A Bevy of Executive Moves

Northeast Grocery Inc. has taken another major step in its strategic transformation plan by elevating its COO John Persons to serve as CEO, effective Feb. 26, as current CEO Frank Curci is retiring from the company. Minnesota-based Coborn’s, which ushered in the new year with new president and COO David Best at the helm, has elevated Emily Coborn Wright to the role of SVP of growth initiatives, while company veteran Nathan Tykwinski will move to VP of market strategy development.

Additionally, the board of directors of Big Y Foods named Nicole D’Amour Schneider to the position of SVP of retail operations and customer experience, making her the company’s first female SVP.