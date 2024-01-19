THE FRIDAY 5: Regional Retailers Represent; Kroger/Albertsons Keep Waiting

Welcome to The Friday 5, Progressive Grocer’s new weekly roundup of the top news and trends in the food retail industry. Each Friday, we’ll take a look at the stories that are most important to our readers and also keep tabs on the trends that are poised to impact grocers.

1. Regionals Represent

Progressive Grocer unveiled its Top Regional Grocers this week, highlighting the fact that these smaller players can do all of the things their larger competitors find difficult. From offering a rich and rewarding customer experience via customizable salad bars and multicultural foodservice stations, to investing in retail media and personalization, these operators are kicking off the new year impressively.

Who made the list? Check out our full coverage of the eight Top Regionals worthy of the distinction.

2. Kroger and Albertsons Play the Waiting Game

The Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. continue to make news, with the merger of two of the largest grocery stores in the United States no longer expected to be completed in March. According to a joint statement made by Kroger, Albertsons and C&S Wholesale Grocers LLC, their proposed merger and divestiture plan is now anticipated to close in the first half of Kroger’s fiscal 2024, which ends on Aug. 17, due to continuing dialog with regulators.

News of the delay comes as the $24.6 billion grocery deal encounters even more pushback. Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit on Jan. 15 to block the proposed merger. In the suit filed in King County Superior Court, Ferguson argued that the multibillion-dollar deal would harm consumers and raise prices, The Seattle Times reported.