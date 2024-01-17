Festival Foods Announces New SVP

Skogen’s Festival Foods is adding to its senior leadership team, naming Adam Whitney as SVP of merchandising and marketing.

Whitney’s background includes leadership roles across the grocery, general merchandise, convenience and online channels, including Michigan-based Meijer. He has held positions encompassing merchandising and category management as well as financial planning, private label, store operations, loyalty and rewards, compliance, pricing and strategic planning. He earned a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Michigan and participated in the MIT Sloan Executive Education program and the Kellogg Executive Education program.

[Read more: “Festival Foods Introduces Paid Parental Leave”]

“With 25 years of retail experience for Fortune 100 organizations, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will play a pivotal role in strategically leading our merchandising and marketing functions,” said Randy Munns, EVP and COO at Festival Foods. “We have every confidence that Adam will prove to be a valuable asset and seamlessly integrate into the leadership team.”

Added Whitney: “Throughout my career, I have worked collaboratively with internal teams and the supplier community to create solutions and data-led marketing strategies that benefit our customers and communities. I am looking forward to that same collaboration at Festival.”

Festival Foods employs more than 8,000 full- and part-time associates at 40 full-service supermarkets across the state of Wisconsin. The De Pere, Wis.-based grocer is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.