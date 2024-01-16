Food City Names New Ops VP For Knoxville Region

Food City has named Katie Penny as the company’s EVP of operations for its Knoxville division. A third-generation grocer, Penny brings a lifetime of knowledge and experience to this key role. She replaces Ron Tacker, who is retiring from the company.

Penny joined Food City in 2006, working part-time as a fuel pricing assistant while in high school. She returned to the company full-time in 2020, serving as human relations coordinator manager. The first person to serve in the newly created position, she developed the role through her engagement with the company’s team of in-store human relations coordinators. She later completed the company’s manager training program and was promoted to store manager for the Signal Mountain Food City in Chattanooga, Tenn.

In 2022, Penny advanced to her most recent position as district manager, responsible for the oversight of 13 Food City and Fresh ‘n Low stores in the Chattanooga division. She also served on the company’s in-store design committee, is a founding member of Food City’s EMPOWER program, and is a member of the company’s senior staff executive leadership team. Prior to rejoining the company, Penny spent seven years in management in the hospitality industry.

“Since joining our company, Katie has excelled in her leadership abilities and shown tremendous growth, having completed our management training program, and served as both a store manager and district manager,” said Steven C. Smith, president and CEO of Food City. “She also brings a special focus to our foodservice operation with seven years of experience in the hospitality industry.”

"The Knoxville market area has played a key role in Food City's success for more than 30 years, and I am elated to serve alongside our team of more than 6,000 devoted associates who have helped make that happen,” Penny said.