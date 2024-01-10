Ruiz Foods Announces Leadership Changes

Ruiz Food Products, Inc. is making some changes at the top. The frozen food company known for its El Monterey and Tornados brands announced the elevation of current COO Kimberli Carroll to president and CEO.

Carroll fills the spot recently held by Dan Antonelli, who will transition from CEO to the new position of executive board chair. Current board chair Kim Ruiz Beck, also a part owner of the manufacturer, will remain on the board as an owner-director.

Ruiz Beck explained some of the personnel moves at the privately-owned organization founded in 1964. “As the Ruiz Foods board of directors considered the direction for our next CEO, the best candidate was right here on our leadership team,” she declared. “Kim Carroll quite literally grew up inside the Ruiz Foods organization over two decades. She began her career in marketing, was a member of the team that developed and deployed the most successful new product in the company’s history, and has served as a leader implementing dynamic, transformative change throughout our entire supply, production and distribution chains.”

It’s been a steady rise for Carroll, who was promoted to COO last September. Previously, she was an EVP, general manager and chief commercial officer for the retail and foodservice businesses.

“I am humbled and honored to lead one of the finest family-owned companies in America,” Carroll said. “Dan Antonelli has been instrumental in leading the transformation we started in 2021 to become a top performing company and Kim Ruiz Beck has been our North star, leading us by embodying the values of the business. Now, it’s our job to continue their legacy by ensuring our brands are the market leaders in every channel we pursue.”

The three leaders officially take on their respective new roles on Jan. 21. Ruiz Foods recently opened a corporate office in Texas after basing their operation in Dinuba, Calif., for decades.