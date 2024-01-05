Constellation Brands Searching for New Head of Wine and Spirits

Constellation Brands is searching for a new leader for its wine and spirits division, as that group’s top executive has departed. The Victor, N.Y.-based beverage alcohol company announced this week that Robert Hanson, EVP and president of the wine and spirits division, is stepping down on Feb. 29.

Hanson became EVP in 2019. He was a board member since 2013 and, before joining Constellation Brands, served as CEO and president at companies including John Hardy Global Limited, American Eagle Outfitters and Levi Strauss & Co.

While Constellation launches a search for Hanson’s replacement, president and CEO Bill Newlands will serve as interim leader for that key division. He and Hanson will work together to ensure a smooth transition over the coming weeks, the company reported.

“Robert has been instrumental in leading the charge to reposition our Wine & Spirits business to a higher-end portfolio of brands more aligned with consumer trends, with an expanded focus to include global, omni-channel distribution, with more robust and targeted international and direct-to-consumer sales channels,” Newlands remarked. “We thank Robert for his transformational vision, drive and commitment to our business over the past 11 years, first as a board director, and then as president of our Wine & Spirits division, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

For his part, Hanson expressed gratitude for the opportunity to help lead the division through its transformation process in recent years. “I am proud to have served both the board and the Wine & Spirits Division of Constellation Brands, have a deep admiration and respect for the company and its iconic beverage alcohol portfolio and, in particular, its talented team members,” he said. “With the strategic, operational and capability transformation of the company’s Wine & Spirits business in place, this is the right time for me to transition leadership and to step down from my role with the company and pursue my future career goals. I look forward to the continued success of the team in the years ahead.”

Also this week, Constellation Brands reported its third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results. The wine and spirits group updated its fiscal outlook, with a projected organic net sales decline of 7% to 9% and operating income drop of 6% to 8%. Constellation’s beer business achieved solid net sales during Q3, driven by ongoing momentum of the Modelo brand family.